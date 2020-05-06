Hawaiian Holdings expects 94% capacity drop in Apr-2020, now focused on 'limited operation'

Hawaiian Holdings reported (05-May-2020) it expects capacity to fall 94% year-on-year in Apr-2020 and 91% in May-2020. "Our first quarter results reflect the sharp drop in demand experienced initially on our South Korea and Japan routes in February, and across our entire network in March", stated Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram, adding: "With such profound changes to our business, our focus has pivoted to sustaining a limited operation, enhancing liquidity, preserving cash and preparing for a new reality as we begin to emerge from the pandemic in the weeks ahead". As of 31-Mar-2020, the company had USD815 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short term investments, USD976 million in outstanding debt and finance lease obligations and USD624 million in air traffic liability. [more - original PR]