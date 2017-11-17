Loading
Hawaiian Airlines takes delivery of first A321neo aircraft

Hawaiian Airlines stated (16-Nov-2017) it took delivery of the first of 18 A321neo aircraft that will shortly enter service in the Hawaii-US west coast market. The carrier will first deploy the aircraft on Kahului-Portland service on 18-Jan-2018, followed by Lihue-Oakland on 11-Apr-2018 and Kona-Los Angeles service in summer 2018. President and CEO Mark Dunkerley said: "Our new A321neos are ideal for our West Coast to Hawai'i markets. As we welcome our A321neo fleet, some of our wide-body aircraft serving the US West Coast will be deployed for further long haul expansion". [more - original PR

