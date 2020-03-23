Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2020 1:23 PM

Hawaiian Airlines to suspend majority of long haul pax services from 26-Mar-2020

Hawaiian Airlines announced (22-Mar-2020) it will suspend most long haul passenger services from 26-Mar-2020, following Hawaii's 15 day quarantine order for all Hawaii arrivals. The airline is still finalising its schedule for Apr-2020, but will continue to offer daily Honolulu-Los Angeles service and weekly Honolulu-Pago Pago service. The Neighbour Islands schedule will be also begin to be reduced, with Ohana by Hawaiian service between Honolulu and Kapalua to be suspended from 25-Mar-2020. Trans Pacific cargo is being evaluated, however interisland cargo service will be maintained at its current state. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram noted the revised schedule "is designed to maintain a minimum level of connectivity for residents' important needs". [more - original PR]

