26-Jul-2017 1:02 PM
Hawaiian Airlines reports strong 2Q2017
Hawaiian Airlines reported (25-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD675.3 million, +13.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD532.8 million, +13.2%;
- Labour: USD154.7 million, +18.2%;
- Fuel: USD102.8 million, +22.6%;
- Operating profit: USD142.5 million, +15.0%;
- Net profit: USD80.4 million, +1.1%;
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +4.7%;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.26 cents, +9.2%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.25 cents, +8.8%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 8.98 cents, +5.6%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1290 million, +12.5%;
- Total operating costs: USD1080 million, +16.7%;
- Labour: USD305.7 million, +17.9%;
- Fuel: USD206.3 million, +34.2%;
- Operating profit: USD209.8 million, -5.0%;
- Net profit: USD117.3 million, -10.4%;
- Passengers: 5.6 million, +3.5%;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD 13.93 cents, +8.4%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.66 cents, +12.4%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 9.18 cents, +6.1%. [more - original PR]