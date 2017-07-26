Hawaiian Airlines reports strong 2Q2017

Hawaiian Airlines reported (25-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD675.3 million, +13.6% year-on-year; Total operating costs: USD532.8 million, +13.2%; Labour: USD154.7 million, +18.2%; Fuel: USD102.8 million, +22.6%; Operating profit: USD142.5 million, +15.0%; Net profit: USD80.4 million, +1.1%; Passengers: 2.9 million, +4.7%; Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.26 cents, +9.2%; Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.25 cents, +8.8%; Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 8.98 cents, +5.6%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD1290 million, +12.5%; Total operating costs: USD1080 million, +16.7%; Labour: USD305.7 million, +17.9%; Fuel: USD206.3 million, +34.2%; Operating profit: USD209.8 million, -5.0%; Net profit: USD117.3 million, -10.4%; Passengers: 5.6 million, +3.5%; Operating revenue per ASM: USD 13.93 cents, +8.4%; Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.66 cents, +12.4%; Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 9.18 cents, +6.1%. [more - original PR]

