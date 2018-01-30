Hawaiian Airlines reports record profitability in 2017

Hawaiian Airlines reported (29-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD686.5 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD586.4 million, -5.0%;
- Labour: USD166.2 million, +19.1%;
- Fuel: USD124.0 million, +29.4%;
- Operating profit: USD100.2 million, compared to a profit of USD15.9 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD172.1 million, compared to a profit of USD1.9 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +6.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.0%, stable;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.31 cents, +3.3%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.22 cents, -9.5%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD9.64 cents, +6.9%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD2696 million, +10.0%;
- Total operating costs: USD2212 million, +8.7%;
- Labour: USD633.0 million, +18.3%;
- Fuel: USD440.4 million, +27.9%;
- Operating profit: USD483.8 million, +16.4%;
- Net profit: USD364.0 million, +54.6%;
- Passengers: 11.5 million, +4.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.8%, +1.5ppt;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.18 cents, +6.4%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.64 cents, +5.1%.