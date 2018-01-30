Loading
Hawaiian Airlines reports record profitability in 2017

Hawaiian Airlines reported (29-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD686.5 million, +8.5% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD586.4 million, -5.0%;
      • Labour: USD166.2 million, +19.1%;
      • Fuel: USD124.0 million, +29.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD100.2 million, compared to a profit of USD15.9 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit: USD172.1 million, compared to a profit of USD1.9 million in p-c-p;
    • Passengers: 2.9 million, +6.7%;
    • Passenger load factor: 86.0%, stable;
    • Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.31 cents, +3.3%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.22 cents, -9.5%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD9.64 cents, +6.9%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD2696 million, +10.0%;
    • Total operating costs: USD2212 million, +8.7%;
      • Labour: USD633.0 million, +18.3%;
      • Fuel: USD440.4 million, +27.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD483.8 million, +16.4%;
    • Net profit: USD364.0 million, +54.6%;
    • Passengers: 11.5 million, +4.1%;
    • Passenger load factor: 85.8%, +1.5ppt;
    • Operating revenue per ASM: USD 14.18 cents, +6.4%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.64 cents, +5.1%. [more - original PR]

