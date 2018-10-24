Become a CAPA Member
24-Oct-2018

Hawaiian Airlines reports record pax in 3Q2018, to expand freighter operations in 2019

Hawaiian Airlines reported (23-Oct-2018) the following highlights for 3Q2018:

  • Handled more than three million passengers across the network, a record for the third quarter;
  • Expanded cargo services with the launch of the 'All-Cargo Neighbor Island' service between Honolulu, Lihu'e and Hilo with two ATR 72F aircraft. The service is expected to expand in 2019 with services between Honolulu, Kahului and Kona;
  • Enhanced partnership with Japan Airlines with the implementation of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, effective Oct-2018;
  • Announced five times weekly Honolulu-Boston Logan service to commence in Apr-2019;
  • Took delivery of three A321neo aircraft between Jul-2018 and Aug-2018, expanding A321neo fleet to nine;
  • Retired two Boeing 767 aircraft in 3Q2018 and one additional 767 after the end of the quarter, reducing the 767 fleet to five;
  • Completed a sale and leaseback transaction for one A330-200 aircraft;
  • Subsequent to the end of 3Q2018, signed an agreement with GE for the acquisition of GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 aircraft for delivery from 2021. [more - original PR]

