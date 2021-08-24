24-Aug-2021 1:53 PM
Hawaiian Airlines records highest on time performance rating in Jun-2021
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported (23-Aug-2021) the following on time performance figures for Jun-2021:
- Highest marketing carrier on time arrival rates:
- Hawaiian Airlines: 87.7%;
- Delta Air Lines network: 86.8%;
- Alaska Airlines network: 80.7%;
- Lowest marketing carrier on time arrival rates:
- Allegiant Air: 56.6%;
- Southwest Airlines: 62.4%;
- JetBlue Airways: 65.1%. [more - original PR]