Hawaiian Airlines: Pent up demand has led to 'strong rebound' in domestic traffic

Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (07-Dec-2021) pent up demand for leisure travel and vaccination progress led to a "strong rebound" in domestic traffic. Mr Ingram said: "We took a dip in Sep-2021 and Oct-2021 and the back half of Aug-2021 due to the delta variant, but we've substantially recovered from that now both in the US and Hawaii". He said: "We are also seeing people comfortable with booking again and we're seeing recovery begin from the delta variant, which gives us confidence that people are ready as soon as they have evidence that travel is safe, they're quicker to respond to changing news events".