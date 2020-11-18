Hawaiian Airlines partners with CPI Card Group to produce Second Wave credit cards

Hawaiian Airlines and Barclays US Consumer Bank announced (17-Nov-2020) a partnership with CPI Card Group, to introduce Second Wave credit cards that incorporate contactless technology. For World Elite Mastercard members, the Second Wave cards also features a core produced with recovered ocean bound plastic. CPI estimates more than one ton of plastic will be diverted from entering waterways, oceans and shorelines for every one million Second Wave cards produced. [more - original PR]