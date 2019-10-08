Become a CAPA Member
8-Oct-2019 12:03 PM

Hawaiian Airlines outlines improved guidance for 3Q2019

Hawaiian Airlines updated (07-Oct-2019) its outlook for 3Q2019. Details are as follows:

  • Operating revenue per ASM: Down 0.5% to up 0.5%;
  • CASM excluding fuel and special items: Up 4.5% to 5.5%;
  • Fuel consumption: Down 3% to 4%;
  • Fuel cost per gallon: USD2.04.

The carrier raised its estimates for operating revenue per ASM due to better than expected yields in long haul markets, especially within its international entity. [more - original PR]

