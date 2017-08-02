Hawaiian Airlines notes 'growing problem' of airport and slot access constraints

Hawaiian Airlines president & CEO Mark Dunkerley, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, noted (02-Aug-2017) the "emerging" and "growing problem" of airport and slot access constraints at airports globally, noting the "airports in the major cities around the world are increasingly full". He commented that it is a "truism that in most of the largest metropolitan markets, capacity has not grown as quickly as demand". He added that with "few exceptions, this situation will unlikely change". Most airports in key markets are full, if not throughout the day, but at the most attractive times for travel, he said.