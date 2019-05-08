Become a CAPA Member
8-May-2019

Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines file response to ANA, JV will not be 'anti-competitive'

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (07-May-2019) a motion from Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines in response to All Nippon Airways (ANA). The parties presented the following responses:

  • Inter-island market is open, as shown by the entry of Southwest Airlines. JV will not have an "anti-competitive outcome";
  • Imposed interline agreement would require the DoT to "second-guess and micro-manage" everyday commercial interactions between airlines;
  • Hawaiian Airlines has practice of making inter island interlining available, including to ANA. [more - original PR]

