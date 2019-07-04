Hawaiian Airlines introduces complimentary IFE onboard all trans Pacific services

Hawaiian Airlines introduced (03-Jul-2019) complimentary IFE onboard all trans Pacific services. Hawaiian Airlines A330 aircraft will feature seat back monitors in the main cabin and 13 inch tablets in the premium cabin, while the A321neo will be equipped with wireless streaming for personal devices through the Hawaiian Airlines app. The carrier will also award one frequent flyer mile to benefit three local nonprofits whenever guests view any IFE content onboard a Hawaiian Airlines service during Jul-2019. Na Kama Kai, Hawaii International Film Festival and the state of Hawai'i Department of Land and Natural Resources' Malama Hawaiʻi initiative will be the three nonprofits. [more - original PR]