Hawaiian Airlines handles record pax in FY2018

Hawaiian Airlines handled (29-Jan-2019) a record 11.8 million passengers for FY2018, a 2.9% increase year-on-year. The airline took delivery of nine A321neo aircraft and one ATR 42 aircraft, increasing its fleet to 11 A321neo aircraft and four turboprop aircraft. In FY2018, the airline also increased its secured revolving credit facility size from USD225 million to USD235 million and extended the term through Dec-2022. Hawaiian also gave USD50 million to its pilots pension plan, improving the plan's funded status from 69.6% in 2017 to 77.4% in 2018. [more - original PR]