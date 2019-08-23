Hawaiian Airlines generates USD9.3bn in economic benefits for Hawaii in 2018

Hawaiian Airlines issued (22-Aug-2019) its 90th anniversary Economic Impact Report, which found the carrier generated the equivalent of USD9.3 billion in economic benefits for Hawaii and supported more than 60,000 jobs in 2018. The carrier also transported 1.9 million visitors to Hawaii in 2018 and exported 500 tons of cargo and imported 765 tons of cargo to/from the mainland every week. Hawaiian Airlines now employs more than 7300 staff and operates more than 260 daily flights. [more - original PR]