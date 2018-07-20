Hawaiian Airlines finalises order for up to 20 787s and aircraft transition support services

Hawaiian Airlines and Boeing finalised (19-Jul-2018) an order for 10 787-9 aircraft, valued at USD2.8 billion at list prices. The deal also includes purchase rights for 10 additional 787s. Boeing Global Services will provide Hawaiian Airlines with new aircraft transition support services, such as training and initial provisioning, to ensure a smooth changeover from previous widebody aircraft. Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram said the 787 is an "ideal aircraft to serve as our flagship aircraft of the future", and offers "more seating capacity and greater range to expand within our current network and offer new destinations to and from Asia Pacific and North America". [more - original PR]