Hawaiian Airlines expects to consume up to 7% more fuel in 3Q2018

Hawaiian Airlines stated (24-Jul-2018) it expects ASMs to increase between 7.5% and 9.5% in 3Q2018, while operating revenue per ASM is expected to range from down 1.5% to up 1.5%. Cost per ASM ex fuel and special items is projected to range from up 0.5% to 3.5% in 3Q2018. The airline expects to consume 5% to 7% more gallons of fuel in 3Q2018, at an economic fuel cost of USD2.10 to USD2.20. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

