Hawaiian Airlines 'encouraged' by forward bookings for Australian services

Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (07-Dec-2021) the carrier is "encouraged" by forward bookings for its services to Australia. Mr Ingram said: "We've seen a good pick up and we were originally thinking of flying three times weekly, but when the NSW Government lifted quarantine entirely we decided to jump right back in with five". He added: "We're seeing good bookings over the holiday period and into Jan-2022 so we think it will recover and we know Australians love to travel whether to Hawaii or other places".