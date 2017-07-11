Hawaiian Airlines CEO: 'We embrace partnerships. We want to have partners'

Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Mark Dunkerley, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2017) the carrier is not "dogmatically" against the idea of partnerships, noting: "We embrace partnerships. We want to have partners. We want to enjoy some of the benefits that some of the big airlines have managed to generate by getting together". He said the problem does not lie with smaller carriers, but instead referred to a lack of interest from the bigger airlines. [more – CAPA TV]