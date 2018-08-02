Hawaiian Airlines CEO: 'Really important' to expand business horizons and diversify revenue

Hawaiian Airlines CEO and president Peter Ingram, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (02-Aug-2018) it is "really important" for Hawaiian to expand "the horizons of the business" and to diversify its revenue. Looking back at the 2005-2007 period, Mr Ingram noted some 60% of Hawaiian's revenue was sourced from the US west coast market, while a third of revenue was derived from interisland operations. "If anything happened in those two markets in terms of demand shock or competitive incursion, it was really challenging for our business. By growing internationally, we've exposed ourselves to a broader range of markets", Mr Ingram said. The airline's network now "really perfectly overlaps" the sources of visitors, which has "given us a valuable bit of diversification as well as the opportunity to participate in some markets that are candidly growing more rapidly than the more mature markets we're established in".