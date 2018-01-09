Loading
9-Jan-2018 10:25 AM

Hawaiian Airlines updates expectations for 4Q2017, FY2017

Hawaiian Airlines updated (08-Jan-2018) the following expectations for 4Q2017 and FY2017:

  • Operating revenue now expected to increase 2.5% to 3.5% in 4Q2017 and 6.1% to 6.6% in FY2017, due to stronger than expected close in bookings;
  • Jet fuel consumption expected to increase 7.5% to 8.5% in 4Q2017 and 6.3% to 6.8% in FY2017, due to higher than expected payloads;
  • Operating costs per ASM (CASM) expected to increase 6% to 7% in 4Q2017 and 6.7% to 7.2% in FY2017, due to higher than expected revenue-related expenses as well as the shift of certain operating expenses from 2018 to 2017. [more - original PR]

