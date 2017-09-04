Loading
4-Sep-2017 3:04 PM

Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 9.8% growth in visitor spending in Jul-2017

Hawaii Tourism Authority stated (31-Aug-2017) visitors spent USD1.6 billion in Jul-2017, a 9.8% year-on-year increase. Total visitor arrivals rose 6.8% to 891,878. The US east coast market reported the largest gain in visitor spending with 21.7% growth, supported by increased air seat capacity from Dallas and Minneapolis. The US west coast market reported a 9.5% increase, while the Japan market continued to record growth in visitor spending and arrivals due to increased air services to Kona and Honolulu. Capacity increased 3.1% in Jul-2017, with double digit growth in scheduled seats from the US east coast (21.8%) and Japan (18.3%), which offset a 5.1% decline from Oceania and 1.2% decline from the US west coast. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More