Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 9.8% growth in visitor spending in Jul-2017

Hawaii Tourism Authority stated (31-Aug-2017) visitors spent USD1.6 billion in Jul-2017, a 9.8% year-on-year increase. Total visitor arrivals rose 6.8% to 891,878. The US east coast market reported the largest gain in visitor spending with 21.7% growth, supported by increased air seat capacity from Dallas and Minneapolis. The US west coast market reported a 9.5% increase, while the Japan market continued to record growth in visitor spending and arrivals due to increased air services to Kona and Honolulu. Capacity increased 3.1% in Jul-2017, with double digit growth in scheduled seats from the US east coast (21.8%) and Japan (18.3%), which offset a 5.1% decline from Oceania and 1.2% decline from the US west coast. [more - original PR]