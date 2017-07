Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced (06-Jul-2017) breaking its single day passenger security screening record, with a total 92,421 passengers screened on 30-Jun-2017. The day marks the third time the airport has broken the record in 2017, following 90,068 passengers screened on 26-May-2017 and 85,516 passengers on 31-Mar-2017. [more - original PR]