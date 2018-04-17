17-Apr-2018 12:06 PM
Hartsfield-Jackson Airport reports first growth after three consecutive months of pax decline
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (16-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 7.5 million, +1.4% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 6.7 million, +0.9%;
- International: 874,253, +5.0%;
- Cargo: 53,752 tonnes, +3.3%;
- Freight and Express: 50,686 tonnes, +4.5%;
- Domestic: 19,738 tonnes, +3.8%;
- International: 30,947 tonnes, +5.0%;
- Mail: 3066 tonnes, -13.5%;
- Freight and Express: 50,686 tonnes, +4.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 65,205, stable;
- Domestic: 59,125, -0.4%;
- International: 6080, +4.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the the airport's first growth after three consecutive months of passenger traffic decline. [more - original PR]