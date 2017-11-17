Hartenberg Capital enters aviation business with 50% stake in Avia Prime

Hartenberg Capital, a Czech investment firm, acquired (14-Nov-2017) a 50% stake in Avia Prime, the sole owner of Linetech SA and Adria Airways Tehnika. The transaction is pending approval by relevant antitrust authorities. Linetech provides base and line MRO services with focus on narrowbody passenger Boeing and Embraer aircraft. Adria Airways Tehnika is a Slovenian line and base MRO provider specialising on narrowbody passenger Airbus and Bombardier aircraft. Adria Airways Tehnika is the sole certified service centre for Europe. [more - original PR]
17-Nov-2017 3:21 PM