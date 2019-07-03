Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies merge to create L3Harris Technologies

Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies formally completed (29-Jun-2019) their all-stock merger, creating L3Harris Technologies. The merged firm has revenues of approximately USD17 billion and 50,000 employees, including 20,000 engineers and scientists. Shares of Harris common stock, which traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'HRS', commenced trading under the ticker symbol 'LHX'. L3 Technologies shares ceased trading upon market close on 28-Jun-2019 and were converted into 1.3 L3Harris shares for each L3 share. [more - original PR]