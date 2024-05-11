11-May-2024 11:33 AM
Harbour Air planning commercial flights with electrified aircraft from 2026
Harbour Air head of customer experience and sustainability Suzanne Bremski, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We are taking a different tack. We have an electric plane - we have electrified a De Havilland Beaver - we've had 78 test flights to date. We are going through the certification process right now with the intent of flying commercially with travellers in 2026". Ms Bremski added: "In terms of leaning into what makes sense for individual carriers, we are a regional float plane operator based on the west coast [of Canada] - our largest plane has 19 seats - we fly lower altitudes and shorter haul flights. So for us, electrification absolutely makes sense".