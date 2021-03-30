Hamburg Airport confirms carbon neutral objective for 2021

Hamburg Airport Helmut Schmidt confirmed (29-Mar-2021) plans to achieve ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 3+ certification in 2021. The strategy to achieve carbon neutral operations includes reduced energy consumption, innovative technologies, alternative power for surface vehicles, conservation projects and high quality offset certificates. Hamburg Airport plans to progressively reduce the proportion of offset certificates purchased as soon as additional CO2 reductions can be achieved through its own actions. The scope of measures that can be implemented depends on the airport's financial situation. [more - original PR]