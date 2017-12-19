Hamburg Airport exceeds 17m pax for first time

Hamburg Airport exceeded (18-Dec-2017) 17 million passengers handled in 2017, reaching the milestone for the first time. The airport forecast overall traffic to rise 7% to 8% year-on-year in 2017. CEO Michael Eggenschwiler said the airport is meeting its foremost mission to "ensure the mobility of the region". "At the beginning of 2017, we did not think it possible that the number of passengers would rise so significantly again", he added. The airport handled 16.2 million passengers with a 3.9% growth rate in 2016, according to CAPA data. [more - original PR - German]