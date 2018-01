Doha Hamad International Airport stated (15-Jan-2018) it has handled 120 million passengers since beginning operations in 2014. The airport reported a 14.5% increase in cargo to 1.9 million tonnes in 2017, while monthly passenger traffic increased 3.75% on average in 2H2017 after the initial drop in volume in Jun-2017 due to the restrictions imposed on Qatar. [more - original PR]