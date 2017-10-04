Doha Hamad Airport and SITA sign MoU to trial and enhance passenger processing solutions

SITA and Doha Hamad International Airport signed (03-Oct-2017) a MoU to trial and enhance passenger processing solutions at the airport. The MoU will focus on advancing the airport's initiative to implement identity management across all key passenger service points using biometrics. Trials will also be held to evaluate the effectiveness of robots for passenger facilitation, blockchain technology for rapid and secure sharing of data across stakeholders and the potential use of augmented and virtual reality for operational concepts. SITA will also supply and commission 62 of its next-generation common-use check-in kiosks, with bag tag printing capability. [more - original PR]