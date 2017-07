Hainan Airlines Group pax up 57% in Jun-2017, cargo up 9%

Hainan Airlines Group reported (16-Jul-2017) the following traffic* highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 5.6 million, +57.0% year-on-year; Domestic: 5.3 million, +56.2%; International: 327,200, +81.2%; Regional: 23,560, -4.6%;

Passenger load factor: 86.2%, -1.4ppts; Domestic: 89.3%, +0.8ppt; International: 77.1%, -7.3ppts; Regional: 74.6%, -6.3ppts;

Cargo: 36,120 tonnes, +9.1% Domestic: 28,950 tonnes, +1.0%; International: 7080 tonnes, +61.3%; Regional: 90 tonnes, +64.1%. [more - original PR]



*Includes traffic for Hainan Airlines, China Xinhua Airlines, Chang’an Airlines, Shanxi Airlines, Lucky Air Company Limited, Fuzhou Airlines, Urumqi Airlines, Tianjin Airlines and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines.