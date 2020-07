Hainan Airlines Group announced (21-Jul-2020) its 11 subsidiary airlines will recover to 80% of the 2019 summer capacity during summer 2020, which will be a 10pp increase from Jun-2020 capacity. Between Jul-2020 and Aug-2020, the group will launch 95 new services across 71 destinations and increase frequency and resume service on 346 routes. [more - original PR - Chinese]