Hainan Airlines forecasts it will return to profitability for its 2019 results

Hainan Airlines announced (22-Jan-2020) it expects to return to profitability for the full year 2019, with an estimated net profit between CNY450 million (USD65.2 million) to CNY675 million (USD97.7 million). The carrier attributed the turn around to improvements in its main business operations and an increase in asset disposal income. Loss after deducting non recurring profit is estimated to be between CNY1.6 billion (USD232 million) and CNY2.2 billion (USD318 million). Hainan Airlines Group reported a net loss of CNY3.6 billion (USD551 million) in 2018. [more - original PR - Chinese]