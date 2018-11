Hainan Airlines decides against increasing Lucky Air stake

Hainan Airlines announced (30-Nov-2018) it decided against exercising an option to purchase a further 13.32% share in Lucky Air. Yunnan Pengxia Yuanhao Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) has sold its 13.32% stake in Lucky Air for CNY1.24 billion (USD178 million) to Yunnan Communications Investment & Construction Group Co Ltd. Following the share transfer, Hainan Airlines will maintain its 70.19% stake in Lucky Air, Yunnan Pengxia Yuanhao Investment Partnership will hold 16.49% and Yunnan Communications Investment & Construction Group will hold 13.32%. [more - original PR - Chinese]