Hainan Airlines and Air Changan to sell 16 ageing aircraft

Hainan Airlines announced (11-Jun-2019) plans to sell four A319 aircraft and eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Hainan Airlines (Hong Kong) holdings Ltd, while its Air Changan subsidiary will sell four A319 aircraft to Hainan Airlines (Hong Kong) holdings Ltd, for a combined value of CNY2.76 billion (USD399.6 million). The carrier said the sale is part of plans to optimise its owned fleet age structure and further streamline its overall fleet model structure. [more - original PR - Chinese]