Hainan Airlines to purchase 19 Boeing aircraft comprising 787-9s and 737-8 MAX

Hainan Airlines announced (20-May-2017) plans to purchase 19 Boeing aircraft for CNY28.9 billion (USD4.2 billion). The carrier plans to purchase 13 787-9 and six 737-8 MAX citing the continued "rapid growth" in China's travel market. Seven 787-9 will be purchased in 2018 and the remaining six 787-9 and six 737-8MAX aircraft will be purchased in the first eight months of 2019. The carrier plans to issue CNY15 billion (USD2.2 billion) in bonds to help fund the purchase. Hainan Airlines has received CAAC approval to introduce 114 aircraft, including 39 widebody and 75 narrowbody aircraft, between 2016 and 2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]