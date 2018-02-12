Loading
12-Feb-2018 1:43 PM

Hainan Airlines shares suspended pending reorganisation

Hainan Airlines stated (10-Feb-2018) a major company reorganisation would involve the purchase of major aviation assets, including maintenance and flight training facilities, as well as hotels. The carrier said it is continuing to work with financial consultants and other intermediaries. Hainan Airlines' shares have been suspended since 10-Jan-2018, one of seven mainland stocks that have been suspended from trading due to HNA Group's restructuring. The carrier's shares will continue to be suspended from 12-Feb-2018. [more - original PR - Chinese]

