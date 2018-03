Haikou Hainan Meilan International Airport, via its official website, reported (08-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

Passengers: 2.4 million, +8.9% year-on-year;

Cargo: 34,468 tonnes, +18.0%;

Aircraft movements: 15,099, +5.5%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2008.