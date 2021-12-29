HAECO Hong Kong completes cabin reconfiguration for first of three Aeroflot 777s

HAECO Hong Kong completed (29-Dec-2021) cabin reconfiguration work on the first of three Aeroflot Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The new interior increases capacity from 402 to 427 seats. Details include:

Business class: 28 seats in individual suites, featuring 2m full flat beds and 18.5 inch HD monitors;

Premium economy: 24 seats with an average 96cm pitch;

Economy class: 375 seats with an average 80cm pitch;

Panasonic eX3 inflight entertainment system.

Two more Aeroflot 777-300ERs are scheduled to be equipped with the new interior in 4Q2021. [more - original PR]