22-Feb-2021 6:22 PM

HAECO forms new centralised commercial organisation and appoints new CCO

HAECO Group announced (22-Feb-2021) it is establishing a new centralised commercial organisation, to more effectively project the group's expanding capabilities, service and product offerings to a worldwide customer base, improving customer focus and advocacy. This development will supplement the existing network that HAECO maintains in supporting service levels to its customers globally. The company has named Richard Kendall, currently HAECO's group director airframe services, to lead this organisation as chief commercial officer (CCO), effective immediately. The company has also named James Ginns to succeed Mr Kendall as group director airframe services from the same date. [more - original PR]

