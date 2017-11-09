Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering expects adjusted profit to decline In 2017

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO) issued (07-Nov-2017) a profit warning for 2017, noting: "The 2017 trading outlook for most of the Company's individual businesses remains broadly the same. However, somewhat worse results are now expected at HAECO Americas in the second half of 2017". HAECO also noted that as a result of a review of the carrying value of the business of HAECO Americas, "impairment charges currently estimated at approximately HKD625 million (USD80 million) are expected to be made in 2017". The effect of this is that there is now expected to be a consolidated loss attributable to the shareholders of the company for 2017. [more - original PR]

