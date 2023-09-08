H2FLY completes first piloted flight of liquid hydrogen electric aircraft

Joby Aviation announced (07-Sep-2023) its subsidiary H2FLY completed the "world's first" piloted flight of a liquid hydrogen powered electric aircraft. The company completed a series of piloted flights with its HY4 demonstrator aircraft, including one that lasted more than three hours, powered by a hydrogen-electric fuel cell propulsion system and liquid hydrogen for the entire flight. Joby stated the flights demonstrate the viability of using cryogenically stored liquid hydrogen instead of gaseous hydrogen, which enables reduced tank weights and volume, leading to longer range. The liquid hydrogen system is believed to increase the HY4 demonstrator aircraft's range from 750km to 1500km. Joby Aviation said this marks a "critical" step towards the long term decarbonisation of mid to long range aviation. [more - original PR]