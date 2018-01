Guyana Airways, via its official Facebook account, stated (02-Jan-2018) it hopes the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority will approve its air operator's certificate (AOC) "in the very near future". The carrier said once it receives an AOC, it will be able to apply to the US Department of Transportation for a foreign air carrier permit and Guyana can commence the process of upgrading its US FAA safety rating from Category 2 to Category 1.