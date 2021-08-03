Gulf Air restores daily frequency on Bahrain-Paris service
Gulf Air increased (02-Aug-2021) Bahrain-Paris frequency to daily, restoring pre pandemic capacity on the route and following Bahrain's addition to France's travel 'green list' effective 01-Aug-2021. The carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
