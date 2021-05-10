Become a CAPA Member
10-May-2021 8:55 AM

Gulf Air launches IATA Travel Pass on London, Athens and Singapore routes

Gulf Air launched (07-May-2021) IATA Travel Pass trials on flights from Bahrain to London, Athens and Singapore. The carrier's trial includes a number of Falcon Gold benefits and lounge access for participating passengers. As previously reported by CAPA, Gulf Air is among the first airlines globally to trial the technology and is among a number of leading airlines in the Middle East to launch trials in 1H2021. [more - original PR - English/Arabic

