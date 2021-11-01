Gulf Air launches Boutique Charter product for A320/A321 and 787-9

Gulf Air launched (31-Oct-2021) its 'Boutique Charter' product, offering private charter services with personalised itineraries to individuals and groups, as well as for private cargo consignments. The services will be offered on Gulf Air's A320neo, A321LR or Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed Al Alawi welcomed the newest milestone of the carrier's boutique business strategy, commenting: "We will now extend our boutique excellence to a new niche clientele… Every business has to thrive into new ways of extending commerce and expanding its reach". [more - original PR]