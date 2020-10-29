Gulf Air introduces new class of fare options

Gulf Air announced (28-Oct-2020) the introduction of Boutique Fares to its list of fare options. Boutique Fares offers 'Light', 'Smart' and 'Flex' fare options for economy class, as well as 'Smart' and 'Flex' for Falcon Gold class. Gulf Air chief commercial officer Vincent Coste stated the new branded fares will "not only give them [customers] the freedom to choose what they exactly need during their trip with us, but it will also allow passengers to have more control in how much they spend when purchasing a ticket from Gulf Air". The carrier also revised its internet booking engine and mobile app to include the fare changes, a faster booking process and an updated look. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]