Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Oct-2020 9:56 AM

Gulf Air introduces new class of fare options

Gulf Air announced (28-Oct-2020) the introduction of Boutique Fares to its list of fare options. Boutique Fares offers 'Light', 'Smart' and 'Flex' fare options for economy class, as well as 'Smart' and 'Flex' for Falcon Gold class. Gulf Air chief commercial officer Vincent Coste stated the new branded fares will "not only give them [customers] the freedom to choose what they exactly need during their trip with us, but it will also allow passengers to have more control in how much they spend when purchasing a ticket from Gulf Air". The carrier also revised its internet booking engine and mobile app to include the fare changes, a faster booking process and an updated look. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More