Gulf Air introduces new baggage policy based on pieces rather than weight

Gulf Air announced (11-Oct-2018) plans to introduce a new baggage policy, effective 28-Oct-2018. The current weight concept will be replaced by a piece concept allowance and passengers will be entitled to one, two or three bags free of charge, depending on their fare type, route and Gulf Air Falconflyer status. The airline said the new system provides increased baggage allowances on "many" routes, simplified excess baggage rates and greater benefits for Falconflyer members. CCO Vincent Coste said: "Generous allowance will be given to premium and Falconflyer passengers while we offer choices for customers with minimum baggage to pay less for their tickets". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]