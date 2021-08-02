Gulf Air increases Bahrain-Istanbul service to daily

Gulf Air announced (01-Aug-2021) plans to increase Bahrain-Istanbul service to daily effective 02-Aug-2021, citing strong demand. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier resumed twice weekly service on the route in May-2021. Gulf Air acting CEO Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi commented: "We continuously take a closer look at market demands and monitor the trends … With constant changes in rules and regulations, we increase frequencies as we see fit to offer greater flexibility". [more - original PR]